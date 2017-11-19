The Latest: Border agent injured in Texas dies

VAN HORN, Texas — The Latest on the death of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Texas (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

The FBI has taken over the investigation of the death of one U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and the serious injury of another.

Border Protection spokesman Carlos Diaz confirmed to The Associated Press in an email that the FBI was in charge of the investigation.

Agent Rogelio Martinez and his partner were transported to a local hospital Sunday after sustaining injuries while on duty in the Big Bend area of Texas. Martinez died and his unidentified partner is in serious condition.

Spokesman Douglas Mosier says Martinez was 36 years old and from El Paso. He had been a Border Patrol agent since August, 2013.

No details of how they sustained injuries have been released.

3 p.m.

Authorities are searching Texas' Big Bend for potential suspects and witnesses after a U.S. Customs Border Patrol agent was fatally injured responding to activity there.

Authorities did not provide any details Sunday on what caused the agent's injuries or what led to them.

Border Patrol spokesman Douglas Mosier says in a statement that agent Rogelio Martinez and his partner were transported to a local hospital, where Martinez died. Martinez's partner is in serious condition. His name wasn't released.