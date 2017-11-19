Thousands celebrate Rio's gay pride parade
RIO DE JANEIRO — Thousands of revelers are dancing on Copacabana beach to celebrate Rio de Janeiro's annual gay pride parade, despite deep funding cuts by the city.
Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella offered no city funding this year, but organizers say they were able to finance festivities with the support of private sector businesses and organizations.
In 2016, the city funded 50
Sunday's celebrations featured dozens of Brazilian artists performing on trucks
Despite its reputation as a liberal country, Brazil has some of Latin America's highest rates of violence against gay and transgender people.
