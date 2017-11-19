TransCanada sends more crews to Keystone pipeline leak
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
AMHERST, S.D. — TransCanada Corp. says the company has sent additional crews and equipment to the site of a 210,000-gallon oil spill from its Keystone pipeline in South Dakota.
TransCanada said Saturday it is making progress in its investigation into the spill cause on farmland in Marshall County, near the North Dakota border, about 250 miles (402
Crews shut down the pipeline Thursday after discovering the leak.
TransCanada says the leak is under control and there is no significant environmental impact or threat to the public.
Nebraska regulators vote Monday on a proposed Keystone XL route, an expansion that also would be operated by TransCanada.
Most Popular
-
Charity left with shed full of unused skates after city passes up donation for new borrowing program
-
These are the songs playing in your hospital’s operating room — doctor’s orders
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
Man who lived in Bedford wanted by police for sex offences against children