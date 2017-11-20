10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. HOW TRUMP IS SQUEEZING PYONGYANG

The president announces that the U.S. is putting North Korea on America's terrorism blacklist. He also promises a new wave of sanctions.

2. CHARLIE ROSE HIT WITH HARASSMENT CLAIMS

Eight women reportedly accuse the veteran newsman of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behaviour

3. WHY EPIC LEGAL BATTLE LOOMS

The Justice Department is suing AT&T to stop its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner.

4. 'HE HAD THAT MANIACAL LOOK'

Other killers snuffed out far more lives than Charles Manson. Yet Manson — who died over the weekend — endured for nearly a half century as the personification of evil.

5. ZIMBABWEANS MOBILIZING TO OUST MUGABE

While there is a national consensus that the 93-year-old president should go after nearly four decades in power, he is refusing to step down.

6. MERKEL'S CONSERVATIVES UNABLE TO FORM COALITION

The parliamentary failure leaves Germany facing the prospect of months of political uncertainty.

7. PIPELINE PROJECT GETS BOOST

Nebraska regulators approve a Keystone XL oil pipeline route through the state, breathing new life into the long-delayed $8 billion project.

8. WHAT PREDATED FUROR OVER ELEPHANTS

One month before the Trump administration sparked outrage by reversing a ban on trophies from threatened African elephants, federal officials quietly loosened restrictions on the importation of lions shot for sport.

9. STUDY: DARK STREAKS ON MARS FLOWING SAND — NOT WATER

The news calls into question research that indicated that lines on some Martian slopes were signs of water currently on the planet.

10. DELLA REESE DEAD AT 86