2 men charged in alleged bribery of Chad, Uganda officials

NEW YORK — Two representatives of a Chinese energy conglomerate have been charged in New York with offering millions of dollars in bribes to the president of Chad and the Ugandan foreign minister to generate business.

Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho and Cheikh Gadio are accused of violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, among other charges. They were detained after initial appearances in Manhattan federal court. The weekend arrests were announced Monday.

Defence attorneys haven't commented.