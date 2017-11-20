Air Force training jet crashes in West Texas

DEL RIO, Texas — An Air Force training jet has crashed near Amistad Reservoir on the Texas-Mexico border.

The Air Force says in a statement that the jet assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio went down about 4 p.m. Monday about 14 miles (23 kilometres ) northwest of the base.

The T-38 Talon is a twin-jet, two-seat training aircraft. The statement says emergency personnel were at the scene to assist in recovery efforts.

There was no information on the number of people aboard the aircraft, their fate, or the cause of the crash.