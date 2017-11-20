Argentina says calls did not come from missing submarine

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's navy says that brief satellite calls did not come from a missing submarine with 44 crew members on board.

The communication attempts received were originally thought to indicate that the crew was trying to re-establish contact and had prompted celebrations by family members and officials.

But Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said Monday that the seven low-frequency satellite signals were analyzed and do not correspond to the submarine, the ARA San Juan.

Authorities last had contact with the sub on Wednesday as it was sailing from the extreme southern port of Ushuaia to the city of Mar del Plata.