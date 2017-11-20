Asian shares waver in muted trading ahead of Thanksgiving
A
A
Share via Email
TOKYO — Asian shares are mixed in muted trading Monday ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays in the U.S., as gloom carried over from Friday's retreat on Wall Street. Japan reported its exports rose 14
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.6
JAPAN TRADE: Japan's trade surplus fell more than 40
WALL STREET: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 0.3
TAX WATCH: The U.S. Congress is due to vote on a $1.5 trillion measure to overhaul business and personal income taxes after Thanksgiving. The provision to repeal a requirement that everyone in the U.S. have insurance has emerged as a major sticking point with those who say that issue should be dealt with separately from the push by President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans to overhaul the tax code.
FED WATCH: Market players are also watching for release later this week of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on what may happen with interest rates. The FOMC minutes are expected to reaffirm a December rate hike, but there are still questions on what might happen after that, into next year.
THE QUOTE: "Thanksgiving week in the U.S. and a rather light data calendar could set the stage for a fairly quiet week. But best not to confuse quiet for calm," says Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in Singapore.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 4 cents to $56.75 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.36 a barrel on Friday, to $55.71 a barrel. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 9 cents to $62.63 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar inched down to 112.00 yen from 112.09 yen late Friday in Asia. The euro slipped to $1.1740 from $1.1791.
___
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay contributed to this report. He be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP
His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jayt
AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama can be reached at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama
Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama
Most Popular
-
Charity left with shed full of unused skates after city passes up donation for new borrowing program
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
Man who lived in Bedford wanted by police for sex offences against children
-