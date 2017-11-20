Bus falls off cliff leaving 14 dead, 38 injured in Colombia
BOGOTA — Colombian police say 14 people were killed and at least 38 injured in the northern state of Antioquia after a bus slid off a road and fell into a ravine.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon and involved a local bus known as a "chiva."
Chiva buses are typically painted in bright
Local media reported that coffee growers, peasants and a man who was
Col. Juan Carlos Torres of Antioquia's police department says the bus fell almost 1,000 feet (300
Two young children were also among the dead.