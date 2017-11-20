Chicago officer who shot at teens to be sentenced

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer convicted of shooting at a car full of teenagers is returning to federal court for sentencing.

Monday's scheduled hearing for 42-year-old Marco Proano comes three months after he was convicted of using excessive force in violation of the victims' civil rights.

In a court filing, prosecutors ask for Proano to be sentenced to up to eight years in prison because he could have killed six teens when he fired indiscriminately into the car.