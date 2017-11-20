China says Myanmar, Bangladesh back its Rohingya proposal
A
A
Share via Email
BEIJING — China's foreign ministry on Monday said Myanmar and Bangladesh have endorsed its call for a negotiated resolution of the Rohingya refugee crisis.
Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters that a three-stage solution proposed by China has been accepted by the
"We hope that the relevant proposals can not only be useful in resolving the Rohingya issue at present, but can also help solve this problem at its root," Lu said.
Myanmar has been widely criticized for a military crackdown that has driven more than 620,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee Rakhine state into
China has longstanding relations with Myanmar's military and burgeoning ties with Bangladesh.