Chinese envoy wraps up North Korea trip after meetings

Song Tao, the highest-ranking official to go to Pyongyang in two years, was officially tasked with briefing the North Korean government on China's recent party congress.

Neither side had commented on the tone of the visit as Song wrapped up his official itinerary Monday. But his trip was being watched closely because it came on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump's Asian tour and heightened efforts to push the North to abandon its development of nuclear weapons.