Diver's body found inside flooded, debris-filled old mine

BREWSTER, N.Y. — The body of a diver who went missing inside a flooded, debris-filled old mine north of New York City has been recovered.

Authorities say the body of 48-year-old Robert Thomas of Jersey City, New Jersey, was recovered Monday afternoon. Thomas was reported missing a day earlier at the site of the former Tilly Foster iron mine.

A state police dive team used sonar and camera equipment to find Thomas's body at a depth of about 171 feet (52 metres ).

Preliminary reports indicate the experienced diver may have become entangled in wires or cables on the bottom of the flooded mine shaft.