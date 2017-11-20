Dozens support Algerian newspaper director on hunger strike

ALGIERS, Algeria — Dozens of Algerian journalists and human rights activists have gathered in support of a newspaper editor who has been on a hunger strike for a week.

Hadda Hazem, the 61-year-old director of Al Fadjr newspaper, went on a hunger strike on Nov. 13 to protest what she calls Algerian authorities' attempt to stifle her newspaper by cutting advertising from public companies.

Hazem claims to be a victim of a "political sanction" after taking a stand against a possible fifth term of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Hazem was present at Monday's support rally in Algiers and looked tired. She was unable to speak.