Egypt says gas discoveries can be EU's new energy source

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Egypt's president says newly discovered gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean can offer Europe alternative sources of energy that it's searching for.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Monday that Europe can take advantage of the proximity of both Egypt and Cyprus to the continent in that energy search.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said he hopes gas discoveries can act as a catalyst for co-operation that boosts regional stability and prosperity.

Anastasiades said Cyprus will promote closer Egypt-European Union relations, adding that Egypt constitutes an "absolutely necessary strategic partner" for the 28-member bloc on issues including security, energy and migration.