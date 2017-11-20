Egyptian singer detained over racy video clip

CAIRO — Security officials say prosecutors have ordered an Egyptian female pop singer detained for a week on accusations of promoting debauchery in a racy video clip.

Shaimaa Ahmed, a 25-year-old singer better known by her stage name Shima, appears in the video in her underwear singing while suggestively eating an apple and a banana before a class of young men.

The video created a stir on social media in conservative Egypt and was discussed on TV talk shows.

The officials said Shima was arrested last week following a flurry of complaints. She was remanded for four days. Prosecutors on Monday ordered her detained for seven days.