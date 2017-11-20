Family says they're optimistic of Tom Ridge's full recovery

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge says they're cautiously optimistic that he'll make a full recovery from a heart attack.

A Monday statement issued through a family spokesman said Ridge remained in an intensive care unit in Austin, Texas. He had been attending a Republican Governors Association conference there Thursday when he called for help at his hotel.

Ridge's wife, Michele, says doctors are encouraged by his progress, although they caution there's a "long road ahead."

They say Ridge has made steady progress since undergoing an emergency cardiac catheterization, and doctors have removed some of the machines used to stabilize him.