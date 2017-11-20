Final report analyzes options for controversial oil pipeline

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — State officials have released a final analysis of options for the future of a controversial oil pipeline that runs beneath the channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan.

The report by the Canadian consulting firm Dynamic Risk lists six alternatives. Among them is continued operation of Enbridge Inc.'s Line 5, which runs from Superior, Wisconsin, through northern Michigan to Sarnia, Ontario. The segment that crosses the Straits of Mackinac is divided into two lines.

Among other options are building new pipelines that would bypass the straits or be buried in tunnels; moving Line 5's oil through other pipeline networks; or transporting the oil by rail, truck or barge.

The report makes no endorsement but analyzes the various alternatives' potential risks and costs.