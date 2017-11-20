Greece: Island mayor vows to oppose new migrant facilities

ATHENS, Greece — Hundreds of protesters have gathered on the Greek island of Lesbos to show their opposition to a government attempt to expand the shelter capacity for migrants and refugees.

The island's mayor, Spyros Galinos, led the protests on Monday as municipal services were halted in a 24-hour strike.

Authorities on Lesbos and four other eastern Greek islands are demanding that others areas share the burden of hosting migrants camps, which are up to four times over capacity on the five islands.

Lesbos was the busiest crossing point during a massive influx of refugees and migrants in 2015, many escaping war in Syria.