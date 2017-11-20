Group: Zinke's wife played key role in event, travel plans

WASHINGTON — Documents obtained by a left-leaning group show that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's wife played a key role in arranging aspects of her husband's official events and often accompanied him on trips outside of Washington D.C. during the first few months of the administration.

The documents obtained by Montana-based Western Values Project and first reported by Politico on Monday show that Lolita Zinke created a list of people she wanted at a conservative town hall in Santa Barbara, California. The Washington Post reports Lolita Zinke owns a home in Santa Barbara and accompanied her husband through the state in mid-April.