Grupo Televisa executive killed in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A top executive at Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa has been shot and killed near the famed Teotihuacan pyramids outside Mexico City.

The media giant expressed its condolences for the family of Adolfo Lagos, the chief of Izzi, Televisa's phone and internet arm.

The Mexico state prosecutors' office said in a statement Sunday that Lagos was wounded by a gunshot while riding his bike and died later at a nearby hospital. The office did not suggest a motive, but local press cited municipal authorities who said Monday that the attackers attempted to steal Lagos' bicycle.