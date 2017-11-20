Iran says Arab League condemnation 'full of lies'

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says a statement by Arab League foreign ministers condemning the Islamic Republic and its proxy Hezbollah is "full of lies" and the product of Saudi "pressure and propaganda."

State media quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as calling on Saudi Arabia to stop its "barbaric attacks" on Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has been at war with Tehran-backed rebels since March 2015. He also called on Saudi Arabia to drop its boycott of the Gulf Arab nation of Qatar, which has warm ties with Iran.