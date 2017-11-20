Jury selection beginning in Iran sanctions case

NEW YORK — Jury selection is starting in a trial surrounding a conspiracy to help Iran evade economic sanctions without the star defendant, an international gold trader.

The case has strained diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Turkey. Lawyers for a banker who is a co-defendant of Reza Zarrab (RAY'-zah ZA'-rahb) were in Manhattan federal court Monday for the start of jury selection. But Zarrab was a no-show. He was arrested while visiting the U.S. in 2016. Zarrab is a citizen of Turkey and Iran.

Zarrab was not expected at the trial Monday because he had not participated in pre-trial activities for weeks. His lawyers have not commented.

Earlier this year, Zarrab hired former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey to try and broker a diplomatic solution to the case.