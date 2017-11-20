Man accused of shooting girlfriend's car on interstate found

SUTTON, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire have arrested a man suspected of firing multiple shots at his girlfriend's car on Interstate 89 hours after they told residents to lock their homes and a school district cancelled classes.

WMUR-TV reports 40-year-old Elijah Gross was found about 7:50 a.m. Monday in Sutton. Police said they received calls from residents about a hitchhiker. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Police say Gross was a passenger in a vehicle on the interstate in Sutton about 5:30 p.m. Sunday when he allegedly fired multiple shots at his girlfriend's vehicle and fled.

Residents in the area were told to lock their homes and vehicles, and to report suspicious activity.