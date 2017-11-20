Man convicted of killing roommate over stolen beer
PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania man accused of beating his roommate to death over stolen beer has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
A judge handed down the verdict Monday in the nonjury trial of 35-year-old Justin Vankirk.
Police say the Brentwood resident told investigators he confronted 58-year-old roommate Charles Parker about the Keystone Ice beer last year and fought with him, then left him lying on the floor and went to bed.
Vankirk says he returned home the next afternoon and found Parker not breathing.
The judge says Vankirk didn't mean to kill his longtime friend but his actions caused the death.