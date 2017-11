The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and industrial companies.

Chipmaker Cavium jumped 8.6 per cent early Monday after agreeing to be acquired by Marvell Technology.

Energy stocks continued to lag the market. The price of oil was down about 1 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 2 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,580. The index is coming off its second straight weekly loss.