Melania Trump takes custody of White House Christmas tree

WASHINGTON — Melania Trump has continued the time- honoured , first lady tradition of receiving the official White House Christmas tree.

Mrs. Trump on Monday accepted a 19-and-a-half-foot Balsam fir from Wisconsin that White House officials picked out in September. Jim and Diane Chapman, owners of a Wisconsin Christmas tree farm, won an annual contest by the National Christmas Tree Association and got to present the tree.

A quartet played holiday tunes as the horse-drawn wagon bearing the tree pulled up the White House driveway.