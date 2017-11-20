Murder trial in Ohio firefighter's arson death set to resume
A
A
Share via Email
HAMILTON, Ohio — Attorneys are ready to resume their
Prosecutors say homeowner Lester Parker solicited nephew William "Billy" Tucker to set the fire that led to the death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman. The firefighter fell through a floor of the burning home.
Prosecutors say Parker wanted to collect insurance money.
Parker and Tucker have pleaded not guilty to murder and arson counts. A former girlfriend of Tucker testified for the
Wolterman's death was the first of a Hamilton firefighter in the line of duty since 1971.
Most Popular
-
Charity left with shed full of unused skates after city passes up donation for new borrowing program
-
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
Small business innovators unveil tech-driven secrets of success