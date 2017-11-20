BNSF says changes made since South Dakota 2015 derailment

LESTERVILLE, S.D. — BNSF Railway says it's using an alternative route for moving hazardous material through parts of South Dakota since federal transportation investigators determined a broken rail probably caused the derailment of a train carrying ethanol two years ago.

BNSF spokeswoman Amy Beth said Monday the railroad has also made investments in its infrastructure since the derailment near Lesterville in September of 2015 that spilled nearly 50,000 gallons (189,000 litres ) of denatured fuel alcohol. A fire erupted and caused more than $1 million in damage. No one was hurt.