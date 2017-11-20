See you later, alligator! Crocodile found on Florida beach

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Authorities are keeping swimmers away from an area where a 6-foot (2-meter) crocodile came ashore.

The sight of a crocodile drew a large crowd of onlookers along Hollywood Beach on Monday morning.

Hollywood spokeswoman Joann Hussey tells new outlets it was first spotted near the pier in nearby Dania Beach as it drifted south in the Atlantic Ocean.

She says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will remove the crocodile. In the meantime, lifeguards are keeping people a safe distance from the creature.