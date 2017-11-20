Suspect in Forbes' editor murder detained on Russian request

MOSCOW — Russia's Interior Ministry says Ukrainian authorities acting on its request have detained a man accused of involvement in the high-profile murder of an American journalist in Russia 13 years ago.

Paul Klebnikov, the U.S.-born editor of Forbes magazine's Russian edition, was gunned down outside his Moscow office in July 2004.

Ukraine's security agency said Saturday it has detained a Russian man wanted for Klebnikov's slaying. It did not name him, but the Russian Interior Ministry identified the suspect Monday as Magomed Dukuzov, according to the Interfax news agency.