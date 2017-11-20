The Latest: 20 hurt in explosions, fire at cosmetics factory

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — The Latest on the explosions and fire at a cosmetics factory in upstate New York (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Authorities say two explosions and a fire at a cosmetics factory north of New York City have left 20 people injured, including five firefighters caught in the second blast.

New Windsor police say the first explosion occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Verla International cosmetics factory. Police say firefighters were inside when the second explosion occurred.

Police say 15 of the injured are company employees. All injured firefighters are from the nearby city of Newburgh.

Officials say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening

There was no word yet on a cause.

The factory is about a half mile from the town hall and police station in New Windsor, 55 miles (88 kilometres ) north of New York City.

1:03 p.m.

Authorities say two explosions and a fire at a cosmetics factory in the Hudson Valley about an hour north of New York City have left 13 people injured, including five firefighters caught in the second blast.

New Windsor town Supervisor George Green tells The Associated Press that the first explosion occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Verla International cosmetics factory. He says firefighters were inside when the second explosion occurred.

Green says the injured include a firefighter who was being taken to the burn unit at Westchester Medical Center.

Crews are battling the blaze early Monday afternoon. Green says fire crews from across Orange County and from neighbouring counties responded, along with hazardous materials teams.

There was no word yet on a cause.