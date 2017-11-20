The Latest: Alternative Keystone XL route OKed in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Latest on Nebraska regulators deciding whether to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline through the state (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A Nebraska commission has approved an alternative Keystone XL route through the state, removing the last regulatory hurdle to the $8 billion oil pipeline project.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission voted on the long-delayed project Monday, though the decision could still be challenged in court. The commission was forbidden by law from considering a recent oil spill on the existing Keystone pipeline in its decision.

The alternative route would run farther north than the originally proposed route.

TransCanada Corp.'s plan to build a nearly 1,200-mile (1, 931-kilometre ) pipeline faces intense opposition from environmental groups, Native American tribes and some landowners.

Business groups and some unions support the project as a way to create jobs. President Donald Trump issued a federal permit allowing for the project in March, reversing President Barack Obama administration's rejection of it.

