The Latest: Argentina analyzes noise as sub search continues

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina — The Latest on a lost Argentine submarine that has 44 crew members on board (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Argentina's navy says it's analyzing a noise that might have come from a missing submarine with 44 crew members on board.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi says Monday that a U.S. aircraft was sent to check an area where the noise was heard by two Argentine Navy ships.

The noise was heard in the South Atlantic about 220 miles (360 kilometres ) from the Argentine coast and at a depth of about 650 feet (200 metres ).

Another official said earlier that the submarine reported a battery failure and was returning to base when it went missing Wednesday and lost contact with authorities.