The Latest: Dutch minister worried about German uncertainty

BERLIN — The Latest on Germany's political uncertainty (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

The Netherlands' foreign minister says new elections in Germany, the European Union's most populous member, would be "the worst scenario."

Dutch Foreign Minister Halbe Zijlstra said in Brussels Monday that "Germany is a very important country in Europe and thus it will become difficult to take important decisions in Brussels."

Zijlstra noted that it took the Netherlands seven months to form a new government after an election earlier this year. Coalition talks in Germany collapsed on Sunday night, nearly two months after elections.

Zijlstra said: "So I'd say, think about it again, and maybe it is better to talk again than to have elections again."

___

10:40 a.m.

Germany's main centre -left party says the parties that failed to form a new government have put the country "in a difficult situation."

The Social Democrats have been the junior partners in a "grand coalition" government of Germany's biggest parties since 2013. But their leaders have said since the party slumped to its worst election result since World War II in September that it would go into opposition.

The party's general secretary, Hubertus Heil, said Monday that the party's position "is known" and said party leaders will now consider how to proceed. He didn't elaborate ahead of a planned appearance by party leader Martin Schulz Monday afternoon.

Four weeks of talks between Merkel's Union bloc, the pro-business Free Democrats and the traditionally left-leaning Greens collapsed Sunday night.

___

8:20 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to meet with the country's president after talks on forming a new government collapsed in the night, raising the possibility of new elections.

Merkel will meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier later on Monday to brief him on the negotiations and discuss what comes next.

Preliminary coalition talks broke down late Sunday after the pro-business Free Democrats bowed out of the negotiations with Merkel's conservative bloc and the left-leaning Greens.

Beside the possibility of new elections, Merkel could attempt to continue her current coalition with the Social Democrats — which that party has said it will not do — or she could try to go ahead with a minority government.