The Latest: Coast Guard suspends search for missing man

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — The Latest on (all times local):

2:00 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended a search for a man believed to be missing in a boating incident that left another man dead near Half Moon Bay.

Petty Officer Cody Staneart tells the San Francisco Chronicle that crews searched all night and all morning and did not locate the man.

The search began Sunday afternoon, when authorities received reports of an unoccupied boat spinning in the water.

The Coast Guard allowed the 17-foot Boston Whaler to spin off Martin's Beach until it ran out of fuel, and then began the search for the people apparently went overboard.

A Coast Guard crew pulled a body out of the water. The San Mateo County Coroner's office identified him 74-year-old Dung Duc Nguyen, of Fremont.

7:37 a.m.

Authorities say one man is dead and another missing after an unmanned speedboat was discovered spinning in circles about a quarter mile from the Half Moon Bay harbour .

The San Francisco Chronicle reports a 17-foot Boston Whaler was spotted spinning off of Martin's Beach Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a body was pulled from the water and a search was launched for a second person believed to be aboard the boat. While the boaters were identified, their names were not released.

Petty Officer Cory Mendenhall says the Coast Guard got reports of a boat "doing doughnuts" offshore south of Pillar Point. Authorities let the boat run out of gas before towing it away.