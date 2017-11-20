The Latest: San Francisco pier killing jury to get case

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on closing arguments in the San Francisco pier shooting murder trial (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Jurors in the trial of a Mexican man accused of killing a woman on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate will be prohibited from viewing social media while they deliberate.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Samuel Feng also reminded the six-woman, six-man jury on Monday that they cannot read newspapers.

The jurors have been hearing the case of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate.

He is accused of killing Kate Steinle in 2015 after city officials released him from custody under San Francisco's "sanctuary city" policy.

Garcia Zarate does not deny the shooting but his attorney argues the gun went off accidentally. Prosecutors say he purposely pulled the trigger.

The jury is expected to get the case later Monday after lawyers make their closing arguments.

12:25 a.m.

