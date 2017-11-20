Turkey: Turkish-Iranian trader's trial is 'conspiracy'

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's government is depicting an upcoming trial in the United States against a Turkish-Iranian businessman for alleged sanction-busting as a "conspiracy" against Turkey.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag on Monday also described the main defendant, gold trader Reza Zarrab, as a "hostage" who he claimed was being forced to testify against Turkey's government.

Bozdag said: "The case is political, lacks any legal basis and is a conspiracy against Turkey."

Zarrab, 34, has been charged for ignoring sanctions against Iran. An executive of Turkey's state-owned Halkbank and a former Turkish economy minister have also been indicted. Trial begins in New York on Nov. 27.