US targets Taliban drug labs under new Afghan strategy

KABUL — The top U.S. general in Afghanistan says American aircraft have targeted drug producing facilities for the first time under a new strategy aimed at cutting off Taliban funding.

Gen. John Nicholson said Monday that the raids involving an F-22 bomber were carried out the day before in the southern Helmand province. He says the insurgents generate an estimated $200 million a year from poppy cultivation and opium production.

He says he has been ordered to target drug facilities under a new strategy announced by President Donald Trump in August.