World Food Program fears more Yemen deaths amid blockade

CAIRO — The head of the World Food Program says millions in Yemen face the risk of more deaths as aid deliveries cannot get to the needy because the blockade by the Saudi-led coalition is still in place.

Stephen Anderson says it's "heartbreaking" that millions depend on sustained access to humanitarian aid. Of a population of 26 million, some 17 million Yemenis do not know where their next meal is coming from and 7 million are totally dependent on food assistance.