Yellen to step down from Federal Reserve board

WASHINGTON — Janet Yellen is submitting her resignation from the Federal Reserve board to President Donald Trump, announcing that she will leave the board when her successor Jerome Powell is sworn is as Fed chairman.

Yellen says that she will "do my utmost" to make sure that there is a smooth transition to Powell, who was tapped by Trump on Nov. 2 to become the next Fed leader after the president decided not to offer Yellen a second term.

Powell's Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for next week.