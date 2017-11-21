10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. FCC CHIEF SETS OUT TO SCRAP 'NET NEUTRALITY'

The move would allow giant cable and telecom companies to throttle broadband speeds and favour their own services if they wish.

2. 'ROY MOORE DENIES IT, THAT'S ALL I CAN SAY'

Trump all but endorses the embattled Alabama Republican Senate nominee, discounting the sexual assault allegations against him.

3. MUGABE'S REIGN IN ZIMBABWE ENDS

The former strongman resigns as president, bowing to overwhelming pressure from the military and lawmakers — and from a population that surged into the streets to say 37 years in power was enough.

4. CBS NEWS, PBS CUT TIES WITH CHARLIE ROSE

The moves come less than 24 hours after several women who worked with the veteran newsman alleged a pattern of sexual misconduct.

5. WHAT'S CAUSING ALARM AMONG VIETNAM VETS

Tests show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while fighting in the jungles of Southeast Asia.

6. UBER TAKES ANOTHER HIT

The beleaguered ride-hailing service acknowledges it tried to cover up a hacking attack that stole personal information from some 57 million customers and drivers.

7. LATE BEATLE'S MEMORABILIA FOUND

German police recover around 100 items — including three diaries — that belonged to John Lennon that were stolen from his widow in New York.

8. WHICH RECALL IS BEING RAMPED UP

After the death of an eighth child, Ikea relaunches a recall of 17.3 million chests and dressers that can easily tip over after the death.

9. A MUSICAL GIFT GUIDE

The AP reviews this season's holiday albums, including efforts from Sia, Smokey Robinson, Gwen Stefani and Patti LaBelle.

10. HURRICANES GET BUMP