200 more utility workers from NY arrive in Puerto Rico

ALBANY, N.Y. — Another 200 utility workers from New York state have arrived in Puerto Rico to assist in getting the power back on following Hurricane Maria.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the workers arrived Tuesday along with 180 utility vehicles. They follow 160 utility workers and nearly 100 vehicles that arrived earlier in the month. Another 40 workers will travel to Puerto Rico next week, bringing the total number of utility workers to 400.

New York state has also sent hundreds of other experts to help Puerto Rico as it recovers from September's Category 5 storm.