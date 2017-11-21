8 rescued, 10 missing after boat capsizes in Colombia

BOGOTA — Colombian authorities say eight people have been rescued and 10 are missing following a boating accident near the border with Venezuela.

John Botia, chief of emergency operations in the state of Meta, told The Associated Press that a shipwreck alert was received at approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when a vessel towing another boat hit a rock in the Orinoco River and people fell overboard.

Botia said the occupants of the wrecked vessel were headed to the town of Puerto Carreno in the state of Vichada.