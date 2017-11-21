A look at the chest and dressers that Ikea is recalling
Ikea relaunched a recall of 17.3 million chests and dressers in the U.S. after the death of an eighth child. The units of recalled chests and dressers include: MALM 3-drawer, 4-drawer, 5-drawer and three 6-drawer models and other children's and adult chests and dressers, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recalled dressers below are unstable if not anchored to a wall. The company is offering refunds or free wall-anchoring kits to remedy to remedy the problem.
Malm 3
Sold from 20002 to 2016, the dressers measure 31-1/2" x 18-7/8" x 30-3/4"
Malm 4
Sold from 2002 to 2016, the dressers measure 31-1/2" x 18-7/8" x 39-1/2"
Malm 5
Sold from 2002 to 2006, the dressers measure 15-7/8" x 19" x 48-1/4"
Malm 6
Sold from 2002 to 2016, the dressers measure 31-1/2" x 18-7/8" x 48-3/8"
Malm 6 Long
Sold from 2002 to 2016, the dressers measure 63" x 18-7/8" x 30-3/4"
Malm 6
Sold from 2006 to 2016, the dressers measure 15-3/4" x 19-1/8" x 48-3/8"
