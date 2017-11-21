A look at Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's long rule

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Africa has been riveted by the drama that led to longtime Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's resignation after 37 years in power. He had resisted growing calls to step down after the military put him under house arrest a week ago. Many across the continent have known no other leader of the once-prosperous southern African nation but the 93-year-old Mugabe, the world's oldest head of state. Here is a look at his more than three decades in power.