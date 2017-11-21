News / World

AAA: Texas, US retail gasoline prices drop 3 cents this week

COPPELL, Texas — Texas and nationwide gasoline prices declined this week.

AAA Texas on Tuesday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.28 per gallon, while gasoline prices nationally averaged $2.53 per gallon. Both are 3 cents less than last week.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.20 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso face the highest gasoline prices statewide at $2.45 per gallon.

The auto club projects more than 3.6 million Texans will travel more than 50 miles by car this Thanksgiving holiday. That's the most in 12 years.

