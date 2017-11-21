Air traffic problem at Schiphol causes delays, cancellations
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dozens of flights to and from Amsterdam's busy Schiphol Airport have been delayed or cancelled due to a technical problem with air traffic control systems.
Air Traffic Control the Netherlands says in a statement that "due to a technical error in our traffic control system, we can handle less traffic at the airport than usual."
A spokeswoman for the air traffic controllers says experts are working to fix the problem, which she said was not caused by a cyberattack. The spokeswoman spoke on condition of anonymity, citing company policy.