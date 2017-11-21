Caregiver accused of trying to suffocate 88-year-old patient
A
A
Share via Email
LEBANON, N.H. — A New Hampshire nursing assistant has been charged with pouring water over the head of a skilled nursing
Police on Tuesday said 50-year-old Kareen McGregor, of Lebanon, was arrested Saturday.
They say McGregor assaulted the 88-year-old patient at the Lebanon Center by pouring water on her and placing clothing around her head and neck "to impede her breathing." It was not clear if the patient was hurt.
The
She is charged with assault. She was released on $7,500 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 4.
Most Popular
-
Don't let the cat out: Expert on new ways to handle the Halifax 'cat crisis'
-
Man in critical condition in Halifax hospital after 'serious assault'
-
Man charged after 200,000 contraband smokes seized during Bedford traffic stop
-
'Come forward:' Halifax police calling on public for tips in shooting death