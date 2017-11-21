Caregiver accused of trying to suffocate 88-year-old patient

LEBANON, N.H. — A New Hampshire nursing assistant has been charged with pouring water over the head of a skilled nursing centre patient and trying to suffocate her.

Police on Tuesday said 50-year-old Kareen McGregor, of Lebanon, was arrested Saturday.

They say McGregor assaulted the 88-year-old patient at the Lebanon Center by pouring water on her and placing clothing around her head and neck "to impede her breathing." It was not clear if the patient was hurt.

The centre is operated by Kennett Square, Pennsylvania-based Genesis HealthCare. A spokeswoman for Genesis says McGregor was no longer employed there. The Associated Press was unable to locate a phone number for McGregor.