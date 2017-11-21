Christmas holiday events offered at Kentucky parks

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky State Parks system is gearing up for the Christmas season by offering candlelight tours, special meals and entertainment.

Parks officials say special Christmas tours are planned at such historic homes as Waveland, White Hall and My Old Kentucky Home.

Resort parks are planning special meals and events for children. Officials say the resort parks have restaurants, meeting areas and gift shops that offer unique gift ideas.

That includes Kentucky Unbridled Spirit gift cards, which are valid at Kentucky State Parks, the Kentucky Horse Park, the Kentucky Historical Society and the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea.

Officials say all resort parks will be open for lodging seven days a week this winter.